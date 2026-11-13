Caseyville has a nice mix of front-line customer service and retail roles right now. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Caseyville, IL

Caseyville, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.13/hour

Help guests find gifts, snacks, and cozy items in the Cracker Barrel country store. Great fit if you’re friendly, organized, and like variety—no retail experience needed, and there are weekly pay and store discounts.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Caseyville, IL

Caseyville, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Answer phones, take orders, handle cash, and help make and pack up pizzas in a fast-paced shop. Good for someone who likes staying active, can multitask, and doesn’t mind nights and weekends.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Caseyville, IL

Caseyville, IL Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.58 – $23.04/hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Lead the retail store side of Cracker Barrel—merchandising, inventory, sales, and team development. Best for someone with 2+ years of retail management who wants strong benefits, bonuses, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.