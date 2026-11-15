Casa Grande has some solid engineering roles right now, especially if you like hands-on work and community impact. Here are a few strong options worth a look this week.

Employer: Hexcel (via Crosslinked listing)

Hexcel (via listing) Location: Casa Grande, AZ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , entry-level

, entry-level Salary: Not listed (Crosslinked notes BS-level process roles show a median of ~$116k across similar postings, but this job does not list pay)

Support materials and process engineering for honeycomb and aerospace parts, focusing on yield, cost, and process improvements. Good fit if you have a BS in engineering, like hands-on manufacturing, and want exposure to advanced composites with continuous improvement projects and some R&D partnership.

Employer: Indian Health Service (IHS)

Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10 years)

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on duty location; see IHS Civil and Environmental Engineer Total Compensation page)

Work with American Indian Tribes to plan, design, and oversee construction of water, wastewater, and solid waste facilities. This role is tied to Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding and may qualify for the IHS Student Loan Repayment Program, making it appealing if you want both field work and community impact.

Employer: Indian Health Service (IHS)

Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (NTE 2 years, extendable up to 10 years)

Salary: Not listed (salary contingent on duty location; see IHS pay tables)

Another Environmental Engineer opening with IHS focused on designing new construction or upgrades to existing facilities, reviewing designs and specs, and helping resolve contract and construction issues. There’s promotion potential to GS-09 and possible recruitment/relocation incentives, plus access to federal benefits and potential loan repayment programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can browse from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.