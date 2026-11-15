Casa Grande has some wonderful dogs waiting at Pinal County Animal Care and Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Oso is a handsome white American Staffordshire Terrier who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home. Adult dogs like Oso often adjust well to routine and can be easier to train.

👉 Meet OSO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mastiff mix

German Shepherd Dog / Mastiff mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Satu is a striking German Shepherd/Mastiff mix with a beautiful brindle coat. As a young dog, she’s likely full of energy and ready to learn with an active family.

👉 Meet SATU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Akita mix

German Shepherd Dog / Akita mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Alex is a German Shepherd/Akita puppy with a rich brown coat. He’s at the perfect age for training, bonding, and growing up with his new family.

👉 Meet ALEX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Akita mix

German Shepherd Dog / Akita mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Cali is a sweet German Shepherd/Akita puppy with pretty brown and white markings. She’s ready for a home that can guide her through all the fun puppy stages.

👉 Meet CALI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane / Doberman Pinscher mix

Great Dane / Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Sparky is a Great Dane/Doberman mix puppy who will likely grow into a tall, impressive dog. He’ll do best with a family ready for a big companion and plenty of exercise.

👉 Meet SPARKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Husky / Mastiff mix

Husky / Mastiff mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

This brindle-and-white Husky/Mastiff puppy is a unique mix who may grow into a strong, active dog. She’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet this brindle Husky/Mastiff puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Husky / Mastiff mix

Husky / Mastiff mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

This black Husky/Mastiff puppy is another adorable member of the litter. With her mix of working breeds, she’ll likely enjoy playtime and mental challenges.

👉 Meet this black Husky/Mastiff puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Balto is a black-and-white Husky mix puppy with classic sled-dog looks. He’ll likely enjoy an active home that loves walks, runs, and play.

👉 Meet BALTO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

This female Husky mix puppy has a black-and-white coat and lots of potential. With training and patience, she can grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet this Husky puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Pinal County Animal Care and Control at (520) 509-3555 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.