undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Giants Ready for Adoption in Casa Grande
Casa Grande has some wonderful dogs waiting at Pinal County Animal Care and Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.
OSO
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Oso is a handsome white American Staffordshire Terrier who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home. Adult dogs like Oso often adjust well to routine and can be easier to train.
👉 Meet OSO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SATU
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mastiff mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Satu is a striking German Shepherd/Mastiff mix with a beautiful brindle coat. As a young dog, she’s likely full of energy and ready to learn with an active family.
👉 Meet SATU and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALEX
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Akita mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Alex is a German Shepherd/Akita puppy with a rich brown coat. He’s at the perfect age for training, bonding, and growing up with his new family.
👉 Meet ALEX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CALI
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Akita mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Cali is a sweet German Shepherd/Akita puppy with pretty brown and white markings. She’s ready for a home that can guide her through all the fun puppy stages.
👉 Meet CALI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SPARKY
- Breed: Great Dane / Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Sparky is a Great Dane/Doberman mix puppy who will likely grow into a tall, impressive dog. He’ll do best with a family ready for a big companion and plenty of exercise.
👉 Meet SPARKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Brindle Husky/Mastiff Puppy)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Husky / Mastiff mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with White
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
This brindle-and-white Husky/Mastiff puppy is a unique mix who may grow into a strong, active dog. She’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet this brindle Husky/Mastiff puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Black Husky/Mastiff Puppy)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Husky / Mastiff mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
This black Husky/Mastiff puppy is another adorable member of the litter. With her mix of working breeds, she’ll likely enjoy playtime and mental challenges.
👉 Meet this black Husky/Mastiff puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BALTO
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Balto is a black-and-white Husky mix puppy with classic sled-dog looks. He’ll likely enjoy an active home that loves walks, runs, and play.
👉 Meet BALTO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Black & White Husky Puppy)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
This female Husky mix puppy has a black-and-white coat and lots of potential. With training and patience, she can grow into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet this Husky puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Pinal County Animal Care and Control at (520) 509-3555 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.