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👔 Casa Grande, AZ Management Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
Casa Grande has some solid leadership roles open right now, from property and hotel management to technical project work. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to make a move.
Assistant Manager – Property Management
- Employer: Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
- Location: Casa Grande, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Property Manager at a resort-style community and be the go-to link between the office, residents, and guests. This role mixes customer service, maintenance coordination, admin work, and basic accounting, with a benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid time off.
Project Manager – Temperature Controls / BAS
- Employer: Shambaugh & Son, L.P. (Havel / EMCOR Group)
- Location: Casa Grande, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 + eligible for annual bonus
Lead HVAC and building automation (BAS/BMS) projects from engineering through commissioning for data centers, commercial, and industrial sites. Great fit if you have 5+ years managing control system installs, can travel, and want a role with competitive pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more).
Hotel General Manager
- Employer: ARK (Hospitality Management)
- Location: Casa Grande, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000
Run the day-to-day operations of a hotel, lead hiring and performance management, and drive profitability and guest experience. Ideal if you have general or operations management experience, strong financial skills, and want to shape the culture and results of the property.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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