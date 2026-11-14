Casa Grande has some solid leadership roles open right now, from property and hotel management to technical project work. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Property Manager at a resort-style community and be the go-to link between the office, residents, and guests. This role mixes customer service, maintenance coordination, admin work, and basic accounting, with a benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Shambaugh & Son, L.P. (Havel / EMCOR Group)

Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 + eligible for annual bonus

Lead HVAC and building automation (BAS/BMS) projects from engineering through commissioning for data centers, commercial, and industrial sites. Great fit if you have 5+ years managing control system installs, can travel, and want a role with competitive pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more).

Employer: ARK (Hospitality Management)

Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000

Run the day-to-day operations of a hotel, lead hiring and performance management, and drive profitability and guest experience. Ideal if you have general or operations management experience, strong financial skills, and want to shape the culture and results of the property.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.