📢 Dave White Park pickleball complex now has 24 courts

Casa Grande has expanded the pickleball complex at Dave White Regional Park, 2121 N. Thornton Road, from 12 to 24 courts.

The new features include:

12 new courts , for a total of 24

, for a total of Larger playing areas on 11 courts (34 x 64 feet)

(34 x 64 feet) One oversized, ADA-accessible court (44 x 74 feet)

(44 x 74 feet) Access from both ends of each new court

New LED sports lighting for evening play

The complex now supports different play styles, with 18 courts for rotational play and 6 courts set aside for continuous play, including reservations, group play, and skills-and-drills.

The project budget was $1.51 million, with current costs at about $1.49 million, under budget.

Looking ahead:

Existing pickleball and basketball courts at Dave White Park and courts at Carr McNatt Park will be resurfaced by the end of 2026 .

will be . New shade structures and an extra restroom for the fields and pickleball complex are planned for 2027.

For more on city recreation programs, visit CasaGrandeAZ.gov/Recreation.