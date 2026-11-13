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Casa Grande
Student of the Month in Early Childhood Education
11 days ago
Casa Grande Union High School District has named Cherish Hernandez as the Early Childhood Education CTE Student of the Month for November. She was honored at a recent Governing Board meeting after being nominated by her teacher, Laura Salter, for her hard work, dedication, and success in the Early Childhood Education program.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Casa Grande Union High School District
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