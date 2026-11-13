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Casa Grande
Student Named CTE Engineering Student of the Month
11 days ago
Casa Grande Union High School District has named Alexandra Atkinson as CG Union's CTE Engineering Student of the Month for October. She was honored at a CGUHSD Governing Board meeting after being nominated by her teacher, John Morris, for her hard work and dedication in the CTE Engineering program.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Casa Grande Union High School District
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