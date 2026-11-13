Casa Grande Union High School District has named Dominic Woodard, PE/Strength and Conditioning Coach at CG Union, as Employee of the Month. Woodard was honored at a CGUHSD Governing Board meeting for his strong support of students, including a surprise video message from athletes Ben Matecki and Kayla Tacker thanking him for his guidance and positive impact on their lives.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Casa Grande Union High School District