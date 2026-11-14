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🐱 Sweet Casa Grande Cats Ready to Be Adopted Into Loving Homes
Casa Grande has some very special cats waiting for a cozy, loving home. All of these kitties are at Pinal County Animal Care and Control and hoping to meet their new families soon.
AVA
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Tiny Ava is a fluffy black baby who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be your match.
👉 Meet Ava and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SCHMUTZY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Schmutzy is a beautiful tortoiseshell adult cat, past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer, steady home. Her unique coat makes her stand out in the crowd.
👉 Meet Schmutzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EDEN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Little Eden is another adorable black mediumhair kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn what it means to be part of a family.
👉 Meet Eden and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARMALADE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Marmalade is a handsome orange tabby senior boy. Older cats often settle in quickly and just want a soft bed, gentle pets, and a quiet place to nap. He deserves a peaceful retirement home.
👉 Meet Marmalade and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NIGHTWING
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Nightwing is a sleek young black cat, likely full of playful energy but old enough to have some manners. He’d love a home where he can explore, play, and then curl up for naps.
👉 Meet Nightwing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUMPKIN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Pumpkin is a young gray/blue mediumhair boy with a soft, plush look. He’s at a great age to bond closely with his new people and settle into a routine.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Casa Grande, AZ, please consider visiting Pinal County Animal Care and Control or calling (520) 509-3555 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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