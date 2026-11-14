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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Casa Grande
Casa Grande has some wonderful dogs waiting at Pinal County Animal Care and Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.
LUMI
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper)
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Lumi is a beautiful blue-gray girl with a soft, sleek coat. She’s a young pup with lots of life ahead of her and is looking for a family to help her grow into her best self.
👉 Meet LUMI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KANAAN
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Kanaan is a young Lab mix with classic black-and-white good looks. Labs are known for being friendly and active, and Kanaan is ready for walks, playtime, and learning new things with you.
👉 Meet KANAAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ACE
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Ace is a handsome chocolate Lab mix who’s past the puppy stage but still full of love. An adult dog like Ace can be a great choice if you want a more settled companion.
👉 Meet ACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MACARONI
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Macaroni is a small brown Chihuahua with a big name and a lot of charm. He’s an adult, so he may be a bit calmer than a puppy and could be a nice fit for a quieter home or apartment living.
👉 Meet MACARONI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIMI
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Mimi is a petite young Chihuahua mix with a soft white-and-tan coat. She’s small in size but has a whole life of love to share with the right person or family.
👉 Meet MIMI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BOONE
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Boone is another sweet young Lab mix with a black-and-white coat. He’s ready for adventures, training, and lots of time with his new people.
👉 Meet BOONE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHEP
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Chep is a black Border Collie mix, a breed known for being smart and active. As an adult, he’s ready to be your walking buddy, hiking partner, or backyard playmate.
👉 Meet CHEP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COCO
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Coco is a small, golden-red Chihuahua who would love a cozy lap and a safe home. His compact size makes him easy to bring along on errands or car rides.
👉 Meet COCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NICK
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Nick is a young Cattle Dog mix with a striking white and silver coat. This type of dog often enjoys having a job to do and staying active with their people.
👉 Meet NICK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KIWI
- Breed: Mastiff mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Kiwi is a young Mastiff mix with a warm golden coat. She’s likely to be a larger dog, perfect for someone who loves big, sturdy companions.
👉 Meet KIWI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KLONDIKE
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper)
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Klondike is a lovely blue-gray young AmStaff mix. She’s looking for a family who will give her structure, kindness, and a comfy place to rest her head.
👉 Meet KLONDIKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MOONPIE
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Moonpie is a sweet-sounding young Lab mix with a black-and-white coat. She’s ready to learn, play, and become someone’s best friend.
👉 Meet MOONPIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BANKSY
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Banksy is a young puppy with a bright white coat and a whole world to discover. He’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he grows up.
👉 Meet BANKSY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GOLIATH
- Breed: Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper)
- Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (520) 509-3555
Goliath is a striking adult Husky/Shepherd mix with a beautiful silver coat. He’s likely an active, athletic dog who would enjoy walks, runs, and time outdoors with his person.
👉 Meet GOLIATH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Pinal County Animal Care and Control at (520) 509-3555 to ask about a meet-and-greet, or click through to their adoptapet listing to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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