Casa Grande has some wonderful dogs waiting at Pinal County Animal Care and Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper)

Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper) Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Lumi is a beautiful blue-gray girl with a soft, sleek coat. She’s a young pup with lots of life ahead of her and is looking for a family to help her grow into her best self.

👉 Meet LUMI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Kanaan is a young Lab mix with classic black-and-white good looks. Labs are known for being friendly and active, and Kanaan is ready for walks, playtime, and learning new things with you.

👉 Meet KANAAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Ace is a handsome chocolate Lab mix who’s past the puppy stage but still full of love. An adult dog like Ace can be a great choice if you want a more settled companion.

👉 Meet ACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Macaroni is a small brown Chihuahua with a big name and a lot of charm. He’s an adult, so he may be a bit calmer than a puppy and could be a nice fit for a quieter home or apartment living.

👉 Meet MACARONI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Mimi is a petite young Chihuahua mix with a soft white-and-tan coat. She’s small in size but has a whole life of love to share with the right person or family.

👉 Meet MIMI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Boone is another sweet young Lab mix with a black-and-white coat. He’s ready for adventures, training, and lots of time with his new people.

👉 Meet BOONE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Chep is a black Border Collie mix, a breed known for being smart and active. As an adult, he’s ready to be your walking buddy, hiking partner, or backyard playmate.

👉 Meet CHEP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Coco is a small, golden-red Chihuahua who would love a cozy lap and a safe home. His compact size makes him easy to bring along on errands or car rides.

👉 Meet COCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Nick is a young Cattle Dog mix with a striking white and silver coat. This type of dog often enjoys having a job to do and staying active with their people.

👉 Meet NICK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff mix

Mastiff mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Kiwi is a young Mastiff mix with a warm golden coat. She’s likely to be a larger dog, perfect for someone who loves big, sturdy companions.

👉 Meet KIWI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper)

Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper) Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Klondike is a lovely blue-gray young AmStaff mix. She’s looking for a family who will give her structure, kindness, and a comfy place to rest her head.

👉 Meet KLONDIKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Moonpie is a sweet-sounding young Lab mix with a black-and-white coat. She’s ready to learn, play, and become someone’s best friend.

👉 Meet MOONPIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Banksy is a young puppy with a bright white coat and a whole world to discover. He’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he grows up.

👉 Meet BANKSY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix

Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper)

Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper) Shelter: Pinal County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (520) 509-3555

Goliath is a striking adult Husky/Shepherd mix with a beautiful silver coat. He’s likely an active, athletic dog who would enjoy walks, runs, and time outdoors with his person.

👉 Meet GOLIATH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Pinal County Animal Care and Control at (520) 509-3555 to ask about a meet-and-greet, or click through to their adoptapet listing to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.