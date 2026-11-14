Casa Grande’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local hospital work and high‑pay travel contracts.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce) Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, evening shift

Pay: $2,432 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Travel PT role with steady hours, evening shifts, and weekly pay. Treva offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and pet insurance, referral bonuses, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Casa Grande Medical Center

Location: Casa Grande, AZ (Progressive Care Unit)

(Progressive Care Unit) Type: Full-time, Day shift (3x12s, 6:00am–6:30pm)

Bonus: $3,000 hire-on bonus for Certified/Licensed CNA/LNAs new to Banner

Hands-on patient care in a 43-bed PCU with remote telemetry, using state-of-the-art equipment. Includes weekend/holiday rotations, weekend and night differentials, and the backing of a large non-profit health system.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Casa Grande Medical Center

Location: Casa Grande, AZ (Emergency Dept)

(Emergency Dept) Type: Full-time, Evening shift (3:00pm–3:00am, 2x12s)

Busy 26-bed ED seeing about 40,000 patients a year, caring for all ages from newborn to geriatrics. You’ll use self-scheduling, earn weekend differentials, and work in a community hospital that’s part of a major health system.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.