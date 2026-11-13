Casa Grande’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic care to home health and hospice. If you’re looking to stay local and build your skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Casa Grande, AZ (Monument Plaza Cir clinic)

(Monument Plaza Cir clinic) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Work in an intimate outpatient setting, building long-term relationships with kidney patients and their families. You’ll review labs, guide nutrition choices, and be part of a supportive care team with comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Stevenson Memorial Hospital

Stevenson Memorial Hospital Location: Listed as Casa Grande, AZ (hospital float role)

Listed as (hospital float role) Type: Full-time, 24/7 rotating shifts (days, nights, weekends)

(days, nights, weekends) Salary: $36.03 – $38.16/hour

Float between Emergency, Medicine, Obstetrics and more, supporting diverse acute patients. This role fits an experienced RPN who likes variety, fast-paced work, and a hospital that emphasizes integrity, compassion, and excellence.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Casa Grande, AZ (Monument Plaza Cir clinic)

(Monument Plaza Cir clinic) Type: Full-time, 3x 12-hour shifts/week

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into healthcare if you’re okay with blood, needles, and long shifts on your feet. You’ll support dialysis treatments under RN supervision, with paid training, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear career paths (including programs to grow into nursing).

Employer: Alumus Healthcare – Aleca Hospice & Home Health

Location: Pinal County / Casa Grande area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $24.00/hour

Provide personal care and comfort to hospice patients in their homes under RN supervision. This role offers flexible schedules, generous PTO, tuition assistance, same-day pay options, and full benefits for CNAs with a valid license, CPR, and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.