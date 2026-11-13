Casa Grande has a few solid security and protection roles right now, especially if you like night shifts and steady full-time hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Salary: $22.01/hour

Type: Full-time, overnight shifts (Tue–Sat, 11:00 PM–7:00 AM)

Unarmed security role at a healthcare site. You’ll patrol buildings and parking areas, watch alarm panels, respond to incidents and medical emergencies, and help patients and visitors feel safe. Needs 6+ months security experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Supply Chain Grocery #7013, 868 W Peters Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85193

Salary: $22.90–$26.40/hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

+ possible hourly premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, weekday 2nd shift

Protect people, product, and property in a busy Walmart supply chain facility. This role sits in their specialized team and comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.