Casa Grande has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors, with tools, and on real projects you can see at the end of the day.

Here are several construction and skilled trades openings hiring in Casa Grande, AZ:

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed — they’ll train you. Work on commercial tires in a fast-paced shop and roadside setting, with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Duplicate role also listed on Indeed; details are the same, so this is one unique opening.

Employer: Agua Pura Services, LLC

Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour (depending on experience and certifications)

(depending on experience and certifications) Why it’s worth a look: Entry into water, wastewater, and underground utilities with overtime opportunities, PTO, paid holidays, and training. You’ll help with digging, trenching, traffic control, and utility work on active job sites.

Employer: NelStone Tile LLC

Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$30.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on work installing tile, laminate, and LVP flooring. Good fit if you like detailed work, reading simple plans, and using hand and power tools to help create finished spaces.

Employer: FNF Construction, Inc., a MasTec Company

Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Work for a major heavy civil contractor on paving and highway projects across the Southwest. You’ll run a loader to move dirt, rock, and materials, and handle daily safety and maintenance checks on your machine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.