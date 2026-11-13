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🚧 Casa Grande AZ Construction Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Casa Grande has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors, with tools, and on real projects you can see at the end of the day.
Here are several construction and skilled trades openings hiring in Casa Grande, AZ:
Tire Technician
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: Casa Grande, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed — they’ll train you. Work on commercial tires in a fast-paced shop and roadside setting, with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.
Duplicate role also listed on Indeed; details are the same, so this is one unique opening.
Field Operations Technician (Laborer)
- Employer: Agua Pura Services, LLC
- Location: Casa Grande, AZ
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour (depending on experience and certifications)
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry into water, wastewater, and underground utilities with overtime opportunities, PTO, paid holidays, and training. You’ll help with digging, trenching, traffic control, and utility work on active job sites.
Flooring Installer / Helper
- Employer: NelStone Tile LLC
- Location: Casa Grande, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$30.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on work installing tile, laminate, and LVP flooring. Good fit if you like detailed work, reading simple plans, and using hand and power tools to help create finished spaces.
Loader Operator
- Employer: FNF Construction, Inc., a MasTec Company
- Location: Casa Grande, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Work for a major heavy civil contractor on paving and highway projects across the Southwest. You’ll run a loader to move dirt, rock, and materials, and handle daily safety and maintenance checks on your machine.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.