🔧 Casa Grande AZ Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $18–$21+/hr

Casa Grande has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from big-name manufacturing to local service work. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kohler Co.

Kohler Co. Location: Casa Grande, AZ (onsite at new 1M sq. ft. plant)

(onsite at new 1M sq. ft. plant) Type: Full-time , Night shift (6 PM – 6:30 AM)

, Salary: Competitive pay with annual merit increases and bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a team of mechanics, electricians, and automation techs at Kohler’s new manufacturing facility. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in maintenance operations and 3+ years supervising in manufacturing, and want strong benefits, 401(k) with match, pension, relocation help, and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Maid Right of Pinal County

Location: Casa Grande, AZ & surrounding areas

Type: On-call / part-time, 1–15 hrs/week

Pay: $16.00 – $30.00 per hour

Flexible, on-call cleaning work that can fit around another job or school. You’ll help with homes, vacation rentals, move-in/move-out, and light commercial cleaning, with paid training, bonus opportunities, and chances for more hours as the business grows.

Employer: Aqua Flow Construction Inc (Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort)

(Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort) Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: From $21.00 per hour

Hands-on outdoor role keeping the golf course irrigation system running smoothly. You’ll focus on troubleshooting and repairing existing irrigation (no new installs), working with valves, controllers, wiring, and seasonal start-up/winterization to keep the course looking tournament-ready.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.