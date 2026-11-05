🏥 Casa Grande AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Casa Grande’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to specialty clinics. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and build your career.

Employer: Banner Health

Banner Health Location: Casa Grande, AZ (Banner Casa Grande Medical Center)

(Banner Casa Grande Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes up to $2,500 hire-on incentive, weekend and night shift differentials)

Work in a busy 141-bed acute-care hospital pharmacy doing medication packaging, distribution, and non-sterile compounding under pharmacist supervision. Varied shifts (days/evenings), every other weekend, and rotating holidays; great fit if you’re a licensed, certified Pharmacy Tech who likes a fast-paced, team-focused setting.

Employer: American Oncology Network

Location: Casa Grande, AZ (Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona)

(Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona) Type: Full-time

Salary / Hiring Range: $31.93 – $48.44/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Clinic-based RN role supporting hematology/oncology and radiation oncology patients—focus on patient assessment, education, side-effect management, and care coordination. Great for RNs with 1–3 years oncology or radiation experience, strong critical thinking, and interest in working with a tight-knit cancer care team.

Employer: Tohono O'odham Nation Health Care (TONHC)

Location: Casa Grande, AZ (may temporarily relocate to Sells, Santa Rosa, San Simon, or San Xavier facilities)

(may to Sells, Santa Rosa, San Simon, or San Xavier facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses and providers with front-desk, registration, and medical records work—scheduling, patient check-in, phones, and follow-up. Good match if you have 3+ years medical clerical experience, a Medical Terminology course, and want a role that blends patient contact and office work, especially if you value serving the Tohono O’odham community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast and new ones pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.