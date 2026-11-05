🏭 Casa Grande Manufacturing: Multiple Night-Shift Roles Hiring Now

Casa Grande’s plants are busy right now, especially in food and nutrition. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Salary: $21.00/hour + shift differentials

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 PM – 6:30 AM, Tue–Sat)

Help test and approve yogurt products so they meet safety and quality standards. This role is great if you’re detail-oriented, okay with night shifts, and want strong benefits like 401K match up to 7%, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, and education assistance.

(Also listed on Indeed here if you prefer: Quality Lab Technician – Food Manufacturing)

Employer: Abbott

Location: Casa Grande, AZ

Salary: Base pay range $61,300 – $122,700/year

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift (6:00 PM – 6:00 AM, every other weekend off)

Lead a team on the production floor making well-known nutrition brands like Similac® and Ensure®. Good fit if you have a BS/BA and 4+ years in manufacturing, want leadership experience, and like a compressed schedule with long weekends off.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you. Share this with a friend who’s hunting for steady work in Casa Grande.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.