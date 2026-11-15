Cary’s admin scene is busy right now—great mix of office, school, and front desk roles. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Atwell, LLC

Atwell, LLC Location: Cary, NC (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00–$26.00/hour

Support multiple senior leaders in a national consulting and engineering firm. This role is great if you’re strong in Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, like working with data, and want solid benefits (PTO, bonuses, 401k match, wellness perks).

Employer: Sugaring NYC

Sugaring NYC Location: Cary, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Up to $15/hour + tips + product/review/package bonuses (about $450–$800/week depending on schedule)

Front desk role at an organic waxing studio with paid weekly earnings and product discounts. Good fit if you enjoy beauty/spa settings, can work weekends, and like talking with clients and keeping the space tidy.

Employer: Wake County Public School System

Location: Cary, NC (school or central office)

(school or central office) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay Grade: Noncertified Grade 19 (hourly, nonexempt)

Front office role handling phones, visitors, mail, and basic records for a school or central office. Great if you want steady weekday hours, like working around students and families, and have solid customer service and Microsoft Office skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact site, schedule, and duties are on each employer’s page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.