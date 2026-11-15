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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Cary Right Now
Here are some free items neighbors are offering around Cary, NC. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast!
Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula
Item: Kabrita goat milk-based infant formula
Condition: Not stated (giver is hoping it goes to someone who really needs it)
Location: High Meadow / Pebble Creek, Cary, NC
Category: Baby & kids
Details: Neighbor is asking for someone to come take this off their hands, especially if you truly need formula.
Weber Gas Grill (Holly Springs area)
Item: Weber gas grill with side burners
Condition: Used; works great per poster, but hasn’t been used for a few years
Location: Castlebrook, Cary, NC (grill is in the Holly Springs area)
Details: Needs a good cleaning and may need new hoses. Nice option if you’re willing to do a little cleanup and minor maintenance.
Free Moving Boxes & Bubble Wrap
Item: Moving boxes (broken down) and bubble wrap
Condition: Used but reusable
Location: Stonewater, Cary, NC
Pickup details:
612 Windy Peak Loop, Cary, NC 27519 – by the front door
Category: Other
Details: Multiple sizes, mostly small and medium. Great for packing and moving. First come, first served.
Darth Vader Plastic Placemats / Wall Decorations
Item: Set of two Darth Vader plastic placemats / wall decorations
Condition: Not stated
Location: Preston Village, Cary, NC
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details: Fun Star Wars–themed pieces, described as wall decorations. Perfect for a fan’s room or themed party.
Silicone Munchkins Placemats
Item: Silicone Munchkins placemats (set)
Condition: Not stated
Location: Preston Village, Cary, NC
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details: Blue and pink silicone placemats. Great for toddlers, as they adhere to the table to help keep dishes in place.
Queen Size Box Spring
Item: Queen size box spring (no mattress)
Condition: Good condition, minimal use in a guest bedroom; pet-free home
Location: Laurel Park, Cary, NC – about 1 mile north of Apex Costco
Category: Furniture
Details: Only the box spring is included. Poster notes that if the ad is visible, it should still be available for pickup.
Honeywell Thermostats (Set of 2)
Item: Two Honeywell thermostats
Condition: Not stated
Location: Carramore, Cary, NC
Category: Appliances
Details: Both have digital displays and control buttons. Good if you need basic replacement thermostats.
Shark Steam Mop with Extra Pad
Item: Shark steam mop
Condition: Not stated
Location: Carramore, Cary, NC
Category: Appliances
Details: Comes with an extra pad included. Handy for cleaning hard floors without chemicals.
If something here looks useful, click through and message the poster or head to the listed pickup spot soon—free items in Cary tend to get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.