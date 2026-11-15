Here are some free items neighbors are offering around Cary, NC. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast!

Item: Kabrita goat milk-based infant formula

Condition: Not stated (giver is hoping it goes to someone who really needs it)

Location: High Meadow / Pebble Creek, Cary, NC

Category: Baby & kids

Details: Neighbor is asking for someone to come take this off their hands, especially if you truly need formula.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Weber gas grill with side burners

Condition: Used; works great per poster, but hasn’t been used for a few years

Location: Castlebrook, Cary, NC (grill is in the Holly Springs area)

Details: Needs a good cleaning and may need new hoses. Nice option if you’re willing to do a little cleanup and minor maintenance.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Moving boxes (broken down) and bubble wrap

Condition: Used but reusable

Location: Stonewater, Cary, NC

Pickup details:

612 Windy Peak Loop, Cary, NC 27519 – by the front door

Category: Other

Details: Multiple sizes, mostly small and medium. Great for packing and moving. First come, first served.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of two Darth Vader plastic placemats / wall decorations

Condition: Not stated

Location: Preston Village, Cary, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Fun Star Wars–themed pieces, described as wall decorations. Perfect for a fan’s room or themed party.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Silicone Munchkins placemats (set)

Condition: Not stated

Location: Preston Village, Cary, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Blue and pink silicone placemats. Great for toddlers, as they adhere to the table to help keep dishes in place.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Queen size box spring (no mattress)

Condition: Good condition, minimal use in a guest bedroom; pet-free home

Location: Laurel Park, Cary, NC – about 1 mile north of Apex Costco

Category: Furniture

Details: Only the box spring is included. Poster notes that if the ad is visible, it should still be available for pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two Honeywell thermostats

Condition: Not stated

Location: Carramore, Cary, NC

Category: Appliances

Details: Both have digital displays and control buttons. Good if you need basic replacement thermostats.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Shark steam mop

Condition: Not stated

Location: Carramore, Cary, NC

Category: Appliances

Details: Comes with an extra pad included. Handy for cleaning hard floors without chemicals.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here looks useful, click through and message the poster or head to the listed pickup spot soon—free items in Cary tend to get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.