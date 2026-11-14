Cary’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big-name employers to local clinics and animal care. Here are a few solid full-time roles hiring now.

Employer: SAS

SAS Location: Cary, NC (on-site at SAS Health Care Center)

(on-site at SAS Health Care Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in SAS’s on-site family practice clinic, running lab tests, drawing blood, and helping with quality control and chart audits. This role stands out for its world-class benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous time off, tuition help, childcare support) and the chance to work in a stable, tech-driven company.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $14–$17/hour

Hands-on role caring for boarding and daycare pets—feeding, exercise, cleaning, and watching for health issues. Good fit if you love animals, can lift 50+ lbs, and don’t mind weekends/holidays. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet care discounts, and growth paths in veterinary medicine.

Employer: Arthritis Knee Pain Centers

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Clinic role focused on patients with knee pain—managing check-ins, prepping injections, assisting the physician, and handling medical inventory. You’ll need to be a Certified Medical Assistant with at least 2 years’ experience. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA/FSA, life insurance, and PTO in a fast-paced, patient-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.