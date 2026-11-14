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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Cary, NC
Looking for a new feline friend in Cary, NC? These adoptable cats are ready to bring love, fun, and purrs into a forever home.
Billy the Kit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Mia's Mafia
About Billy the Kit:
Billy the Kit is a black-and-white whirlwind of fun in a tiny package. He’s full of energy, silly antics, and has a hilarious personality. He also has adorable little squeaks, especially when it’s mealtime, and will happily snuggle and “ask” for food with his sweet demands.
👉 Meet Billy the Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Figgy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo)
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo with a white mustache
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Best Friend Pet Adoption
- Phone: (919) 661-1722
About Figgy:
Figgy is a gentle tuxedo boy with a cute white mustache and a soft, sweet meow. He loves being close to his people, giving kisses, and soaking up affection. He’s playful too and enjoys games and interaction, making him a lovely mix of cuddle buddy and playmate.
👉 Meet Figgy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vivi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Dilute Tortoiseshell)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female (spayed)
- Color: Dilute tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Best Friend Pet Adoption
- Phone: (919) 661-1722
About Vivi:
Vivi is a sweet, gentle girl with quiet charm. She loves cozy naps, birdwatching from the window, and keeping her favorite humans company. She makes a wonderful TV buddy and enjoys staying close by, offering calm companionship.
👉 Meet Vivi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Cary, NC area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed, ask about meeting these kitties, and share their profiles with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.