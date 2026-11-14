Looking for a new feline friend in Cary, NC? These adoptable cats are ready to bring love, fun, and purrs into a forever home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Mia's Mafia

About Billy the Kit:

Billy the Kit is a black-and-white whirlwind of fun in a tiny package. He’s full of energy, silly antics, and has a hilarious personality. He also has adorable little squeaks, especially when it’s mealtime, and will happily snuggle and “ask” for food with his sweet demands.

👉 Meet Billy the Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo)

Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo) Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Black & white / tuxedo with a white mustache

Black & white / tuxedo with a white mustache Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Best Friend Pet Adoption

Phone: (919) 661-1722

About Figgy:

Figgy is a gentle tuxedo boy with a cute white mustache and a soft, sweet meow. He loves being close to his people, giving kisses, and soaking up affection. He’s playful too and enjoys games and interaction, making him a lovely mix of cuddle buddy and playmate.

👉 Meet Figgy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Dilute Tortoiseshell)

Domestic Shorthair (Dilute Tortoiseshell) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female (spayed)

Female (spayed) Color: Dilute tortoiseshell

Dilute tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Best Friend Pet Adoption

Phone: (919) 661-1722

About Vivi:

Vivi is a sweet, gentle girl with quiet charm. She loves cozy naps, birdwatching from the window, and keeping her favorite humans company. She makes a wonderful TV buddy and enjoys staying close by, offering calm companionship.

👉 Meet Vivi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Cary, NC area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed, ask about meeting these kitties, and share their profiles with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.