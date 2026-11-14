🏛️ The Town of Cary Greenway Committee will meet in person on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the Oak Room, Bond Park Community Center, 150 Metro Park Drive, Cary, NC 27513. The full agenda will be posted by 5 PM on the Friday before the meeting.

They will open with roll call and approve the Nov. 16 agenda and the Oct. 15, 2026 meeting minutes. There is a Public Speaks Out time for residents to share comments; the town will provide separate instructions on how to do that.

New business topics:

Black Creek Greenway Opening & First Walk

A Greenway Photo Contest

“Greenways You’ve Visited” discussion

Old business:

White Oak Creek Greenway Repairs, presented by Sandi Bailey

Reports will include a PRCR Advisory Board Report from the liaison or chair.

In the Information Share section, they’ll talk about the 2027 meeting schedule, an Ebikes video, and plans for the December meeting, then adjourn.

For agenda questions, you can contact Sandi Bailey at (919) 380-2135. For disability accommodations, contact the Town Clerk at (919) 469-4011 or TDD (919) 469-4012 at least 48 hours before the meeting.