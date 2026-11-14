🏛️ The Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM in the Police Department Training Room, 120 Wilkinson Avenue, Cary, NC 27513.

You can listen by phone: call 1-650-479-3207, then enter access code 2552 493 1109 and passcode 77982847, then #. The call-in option will open 10 minutes before the meeting starts.

The agenda starts with roll call, adopting the agenda, and approving minutes from the October 14, 2026 meeting.

Under New Business, the Commission will:

Set HPC 2027 calendar dates

Hold a Vice Chair election

Consider adopting HPC Rules of Procedure

Under Old Business, they will hear:

Nancy Jones House – monthly maintenance and other updates

Kildaire Farm Road Properties Subcommittee – report out

They will also have a Chair’s Report, Town Council Liaison Report, Staff Liaison Report, then adjourn.

Questions about the agenda can go to Rachel Smith, Principal Planner, at (919) 469-4066.

For disability accommodations, contact the Town Clerk at least 48 hours before the meeting at (919) 469-4011 or TDD (919) 469-4012 so the Town can provide needed aids or services.