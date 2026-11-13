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Cary
Cary shares tips to cut cold drafts at home
11 days ago
The Town of Cary urges residents to get homes ready for colder weather by checking for drafts around windows and doors and sealing any gaps where cold air can enter, which can help keep homes warmer and lower heating costs. More information: https://t.co/JUERlVbg3v
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Cary, NC
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