Cary neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from a working kitchen appliance to plants and firewood. If you’re nearby, these could be great additions to your home.

Item: Maytag double oven electric range with glass cooktop

Condition: Works fine; has multiple control settings including self-cleaning

Location: Trappers Run, Cary, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full-size kitchen range with a double oven and a smooth glass cooktop. The owner says it works fine and includes self-cleaning and other control settings. A good fit if you’re upgrading a kitchen or setting up a rental.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Arrowroot indoor plant with roots (individual stalks)

Condition: Healthy stalks in water, ready to pot

Location: Scottish Hills, Cary, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Free arrowroot plant pieces with roots. This is an indoor plant that spreads easily—you only need a few stalks to fill a pot. It needs sun or a plant light and loves going outside in the spring. The photo in the listing shows how large the plant can get once established. Note from the poster: do not take their 5-gallon buckets—bring your own container or pot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free firewood – small stack of seasoned logs

Condition: Seasoned (ready to burn)

Location: The Park at Langston, Apex, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

A small stack of seasoned logs available at no cost. Great for a fire pit or fireplace if you’re close to The Park at Langston area. Bring your own way to load and haul the wood.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.