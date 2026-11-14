Cary’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring for people who like hands-on, detail-focused work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (Temposonics)

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (Temposonics) Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate rolling mills, annealers, furnaces, and other production machines while keeping quality and safety tight. Good fit if you have 2+ years advanced machine operation, can handle frequent lifting (up to 30 lbs overhead), and like working with tools and process records.

Employer: Rosti

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead process development for injection molding, cut cycle times, and troubleshoot production issues. Ideal if you have 2+ years injection molding experience, know scientific molding, and are comfortable with DOE work and quality systems.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Location: Cary, NC (Cary Towne Center)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs, some nights/weekends)

Pay: Minimum $15/hour, plus benefits

Entry-level path into jewelry making and repair with full training from apprentice to bench jeweler. You’ll start with admin tasks, polishing, and quality checks—great if you’re detail-oriented, customer-focused, and want a trade you can grow in.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Cary employers are moving fast on skilled, reliable people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.