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💻 Cary, NC Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT Roles From Support to $180K+
Cary’s tech scene is busy right now, from entry-level IT support to senior engineering leadership. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Cary, NC, there are several solid options worth a look.
Firmware Security Engineer – Industrial PCs
- Employer: OnLogic
- Location: Cary, NC (onsite; also hiring in South Burlington, VT)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 + benefits, 401k with 3% employer contribution, profit share bonus, paid parental leave
Lead firmware security for UEFI/BIOS, BMC, and MCU across industrial computing products. Great fit if you have 5+ years in firmware security, deep UEFI/PC hardware knowledge, and want hands-on work in a fast-growing hardware company.
Senior AI Programmer – Unreal Engine NPC Team
- Employer: Epic Games
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (Epic offers comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401k match, unlimited PTO, paid sabbatical at 7 years)
Work on core NPC AI systems (behavior, perception, navigation, in-game generative AI) used in Unreal Engine, Fortnite, and UEFN. Ideal if you’ve shipped AAA titles, know C++ and UE deeply, and want to experiment with generative AI in real-time games.
Principal Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)
- Employer: MetLife – Global Technology
- Location: Cary, NC (Hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 + potential annual incentive bonus
Hands-on Director-level SRE role building automation, observability, and AI-driven operations across a large enterprise. Good match if you have 8+ years in SRE/engineering, strong Python/Bash, IaC (Terraform/Ansible), and want to lead reliability standards and incident response.
Level 1 IT Support Specialist
- Employer: Precision Walls, Inc.
- Location: Cary, NC (On-site, no remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers PTO, 401k, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), health/dental/vision, bonuses)
Entry- to mid-level help desk / desktop support role handling PCs, printers, Office 365, user accounts, and basic network/phone support. Great if you have 1–5 years IT support and want hands-on experience with room to grow in an employee-owned company.
If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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