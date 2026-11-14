Cary’s tech scene is busy right now, from entry-level IT support to senior engineering leadership. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Cary, NC, there are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: OnLogic

OnLogic Location: Cary, NC (onsite; also hiring in South Burlington, VT)

(onsite; also hiring in South Burlington, VT) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 + benefits, 401k with 3% employer contribution, profit share bonus, paid parental leave

Lead firmware security for UEFI/BIOS, BMC, and MCU across industrial computing products. Great fit if you have 5+ years in firmware security, deep UEFI/PC hardware knowledge, and want hands-on work in a fast-growing hardware company.

Employer: Epic Games

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Epic offers comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401k match, unlimited PTO, paid sabbatical at 7 years)

Work on core NPC AI systems (behavior, perception, navigation, in-game generative AI) used in Unreal Engine, Fortnite, and UEFN. Ideal if you’ve shipped AAA titles, know C++ and UE deeply, and want to experiment with generative AI in real-time games.

Employer: MetLife – Global Technology

Location: Cary, NC (Hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 + potential annual incentive bonus

Hands-on Director-level SRE role building automation, observability, and AI-driven operations across a large enterprise. Good match if you have 8+ years in SRE/engineering, strong Python/Bash, IaC (Terraform/Ansible), and want to lead reliability standards and incident response.

Employer: Precision Walls, Inc.

Location: Cary, NC (On-site, no remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers PTO, 401k, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), health/dental/vision, bonuses)

Entry- to mid-level help desk / desktop support role handling PCs, printers, Office 365, user accounts, and basic network/phone support. Great if you have 1–5 years IT support and want hands-on experience with room to grow in an employee-owned company.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.