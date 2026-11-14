Cary is busy hiring in education right now, from preschool to high school. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wake County Public School System

Wake County Public School System Location: Cary, NC (school site, Office of Early Learning)

(school site, Office of Early Learning) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (occasional evenings/weekends)

(occasional evenings/weekends) Salary: Not listed (Noncertified Grade 20 or 21)

Support Pre‑K students in blended general and special education classrooms. You’ll help teachers with lessons, behavior support, and daily care, including working with children with special needs. Requires a high school diploma and, for NC Pre‑K programs, working toward an early childhood degree or CDA.

Employer: Wake County Public School System

Wake County Public School System Location: Cary, NC (high school setting)

(high school setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach ESL to high school students and create a classroom where multilingual learners can thrive. You’ll plan lessons, track progress, and work closely with families and staff. Requires a Bachelor’s in Education and eligibility for a NC Professional Educator’s License in a teaching content area.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Cary (Five Star preschool)

(Five Star preschool) Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time , afternoon shift (3pm–6pm focus)

, afternoon shift (3pm–6pm focus) Salary: $14.00–$18.00/hour (based on education and experience)

Help in infant and toddler rooms where needed, keeping classrooms clean, engaging, and safe. Great if you want a steady schedule with a later start and a sign-on bonus, plus dental, vision, and PTO. Requires NC ECE credentials or working toward them and a background check letter.

Employer: Sounds and Colors, LLC (5‑Star, Reggio-inspired, Spanish immersion)

(5‑Star, Reggio-inspired, Spanish immersion) Location: Cary, NC 27513

Type: Full-time (one lead teacher, one floater)

(one lead teacher, one floater) Salary: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Join a creative, Spanish immersion preschool with room to grow into leadership or even director roles. Lead teacher role prefers 1 year in licensed childcare, 12 ECE semester hours, and comfort in Spanish; floater role has more flexible requirements. Offers paid PTO (2 weeks vacation + holidays), professional development, tuition reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—schools and centers often have new openings coming up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.