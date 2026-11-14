Cary’s customer-focused job scene is busy right now, with banks, tech, and retail all hiring. If you like helping people and solving problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank Location: Apex, NC (near Cary)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Start in a 4–8 week paid training program and grow into a Personal Banker role. You’ll help customers with accounts, loans, and everyday banking while building long-term relationships and learning both sales and teller operations.

Employer: OnLogic

Location: Cary, NC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000 + benefits, 401k with 3% employer contribution, annual profit share bonus

Support business customers after the sale, keep them happy, and spot growth opportunities. This is a great fit if you have 3+ years in customer success or account support, like using tools/automation, and want a clear salary range and strong benefits.

Employer: Rockler Companies, Inc.

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Part-time, in-store retail

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love woodworking or DIY and enjoy helping people with hands-on projects. You’ll greet customers, demo tools, keep the sales floor looking sharp, and get employee discounts and a fun, craft-focused work environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good customer-facing jobs in Cary tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.