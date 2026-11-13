Cary’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady employers both hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and keeping guests happy.

Employer: Vino & Tap

Vino & Tap Location: Downtown Cary, NC

Salary: $7.50 – $40.00 per hour (with tips)

Type: Full-time, in person

This is a cozy wine bar focused on warm hospitality, not fussy cocktails. They’ll teach you the drinks – what they really want is someone friendly, dependable, and great with guests, with evening and weekend availability and a flexible schedule plus employee discounts.

Employer: CMC Hotels

Location: Cary, NC (SpringHill Suites Raleigh/Cary)

(SpringHill Suites Raleigh/Cary) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time, flexible AM & PM shifts

Front desk role greeting guests, handling check-in/check-out, payments, and questions. This hotel group leans into career growth, with paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and paid training, ideal if you want to grow in hotels.

Employer: Allegro Living / Spring Arbor of Cary

Location: Cary, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Cook for a senior living community, preparing nutritious, attractive meals for residents and guests, and helping oversee kitchen operations and food safety. Offers competitive pay, medical/vision/dental, disability and life insurance, 401(k) with immediate vesting, a paid day off for your birthday, and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.