Cary’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for folks who can run complex projects and big teams. If you’ve got solid management chops, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: OnLogic

OnLogic Location: Cary, NC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000

Help move complex industrial computer projects from early sales talks all the way to mass production. You’ll be the bridge between Sales, Engineering, Supply Chain, and Production, owning timelines, budgets, and customer communication for high-value, custom hardware deals.

Employer: OnLogic

OnLogic Location: Cary, NC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$140,000

Lead the full development cycle for new industrial PCs, edge systems, and servers. This role is ideal if you have an engineering or computer science background and enjoy driving cross-functional teams, managing vendors, and keeping complex hardware programs on time and on budget.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Location: Cary, NC (within East Division)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $275,000–$350,000

Executive role leading 1,000+ professionals across 36 offices with full P&L for a ~$220M division in the A/E/C space. You’ll set strategy, drive profitable growth, build senior leaders, and maintain key client relationships across transportation, water, energy, and infrastructure markets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your background could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.