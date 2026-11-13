Cary’s schools are busy and still hiring, from special education support to early childhood and counseling. If you like helping students grow, there’s a good mix of hands-on and flexible roles here.

Employer: Wake County Public School System

Wake County Public School System Location: Cary, NC (elementary, middle, or high school)

(elementary, middle, or high school) Type: Full-time, long-term substitute

Salary: Not listed (Noncertified Grade 21)

Support teachers and students with IEPs in a special education classroom, helping with lessons, behavior plans, and daily care needs. Good fit if you’re patient, calm under pressure, and want school hours with Monday–Friday work.

Employer: Wake County Public School System

Wake County Public School System Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead social-emotional learning, meet with students one-on-one or in small groups, and help build a positive school climate. Best for licensed school counselors with a master’s in School Counseling and public school experience who want to focus on whole-child support.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Seasonal / part-time and full-time options

Salary: Not listed

Help in Infant, Toddler, and Children’s House (ages 3–6) classrooms during school holiday breaks. Great for college students, nannies, or anyone curious about Montessori who wants flexible work now and a possible path to a long-term teaching role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at nearby campuses or grade levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.