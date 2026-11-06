🍽️ Cary Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings at $17+/hr

Cary’s food scene is busy, and big employers are hiring steady, weekday-friendly roles. If you like working with people (or just love a good kitchen rhythm), these are worth a look.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group)

Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group) Location: Cary, NC (SAS Campus, 820 SAS Campus Drive)

(SAS Campus, 820 SAS Campus Drive) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~6:30 AM–3:30 PM

Keep the kitchen running at a major corporate campus—no experience needed, steady weekday hours, and a full benefits package for full-time staff. You’ll handle dishwashing, basic cleaning, and kitchen support in a scratch-cooking, sustainability-focused café.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)

Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group) Location: WakeMed Cary, 1900 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Schedule: Full-time, Monday–Friday, rotating weekends & holidays

Hospital-based role where you help patients choose meals, assemble trays, and deliver them on time—great if you like both food service and patient contact. Prior food service, customer service, or healthcare experience is preferred, and full-time roles come with access to Compass Group benefits.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Cary, NC (John Deere site)

(John Deere site) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on cooking role using fresh ingredients and pro equipment, perfect if you already have line cook or similar experience. You’ll follow recipes, use a variety of cooking methods, and keep a clean, safe kitchen while serving a steady customer base.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—large companies like these often have several similar openings in Cary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.