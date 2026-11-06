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🎁 Community Freebies in Cary — Useful Home Finds & More
Cary neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. If you need furniture, storage, or pet supplies, there’s a good mix to choose from.
Set of 4 Wooden Dining Chairs
Item: Set of 4 wooden dining chairs with cushioned seats
Condition: Upholstery is slightly stained, otherwise in good condition
Location: High Meadow/Pebble Creek, Cary, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple wooden chairs that could work well in a dining room or breakfast area. The cushions have some staining, so they may be good for someone who doesn’t mind cleaning or re-covering them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Equate Small Earloop Face Mask - 25 Pack
Item: Equate small earloop face masks, 25-pack (almost full)
Condition: Open package, almost full
Location: Fryars Gate, Cary, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Soft, easy-to-breathe-through disposable masks meant to help filter dust, bacteria, and pollen. Offered free to anyone who can use them for general-purpose infection control or everyday protection.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Desk
Item: Wooden desk
Condition: Good condition
Location: Carolina Preserve At Amberly, Cary, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy wooden desk that could work for a home office, study space, or craft area. A nice pick if you need a basic work surface without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Hill's Science Diet Dog Food Bundle
Item: Dog food and treats bundle
Includes:
- About 1/3 bag Hill's Science Diet Small & Mini Adult 11+ dog food
- Cesar wet dog food
- Dream Bone dog treats
Condition: Open packages; owner changed dog’s diet due to health issues
Pickup: Porch pickup
Location: Weycroft, Cary, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for someone with a small senior dog who can use these items. The owner doesn’t want to throw them out and is offering them free to a good home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Wire Shelving Units
Item: White wire shelving units with brackets
Condition: Not specified
Location: Cary Park, Cary, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for closets, garages, pantries, or laundry rooms. These wire shelves come with brackets, making them useful for extra storage or organizing supplies.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Wooden Workbench Table
Item: Wooden workbench table
Condition: Used, shows signs of wear; some legs may not be removable
Location: Farmington Woods, Cary, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Solid wooden table that has been used as a garage workbench. Great for DIY projects, tools, or a small workshop space if you don’t mind a well-used surface.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Cary tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.