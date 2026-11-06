🎁 Community Freebies in Cary — Useful Home Finds & More

Cary neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. If you need furniture, storage, or pet supplies, there’s a good mix to choose from.

Item: Set of 4 wooden dining chairs with cushioned seats

Condition: Upholstery is slightly stained, otherwise in good condition

Location: High Meadow/Pebble Creek, Cary, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple wooden chairs that could work well in a dining room or breakfast area. The cushions have some staining, so they may be good for someone who doesn’t mind cleaning or re-covering them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Equate small earloop face masks, 25-pack (almost full)

Condition: Open package, almost full

Location: Fryars Gate, Cary, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Soft, easy-to-breathe-through disposable masks meant to help filter dust, bacteria, and pollen. Offered free to anyone who can use them for general-purpose infection control or everyday protection.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden desk

Condition: Good condition

Location: Carolina Preserve At Amberly, Cary, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy wooden desk that could work for a home office, study space, or craft area. A nice pick if you need a basic work surface without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dog food and treats bundle

Includes:

About 1/3 bag Hill's Science Diet Small & Mini Adult 11+ dog food

dog food Cesar wet dog food

wet dog food Dream Bone dog treats

Condition: Open packages; owner changed dog’s diet due to health issues

Pickup: Porch pickup

Location: Weycroft, Cary, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for someone with a small senior dog who can use these items. The owner doesn’t want to throw them out and is offering them free to a good home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White wire shelving units with brackets

Condition: Not specified

Location: Cary Park, Cary, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for closets, garages, pantries, or laundry rooms. These wire shelves come with brackets, making them useful for extra storage or organizing supplies.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden workbench table

Condition: Used, shows signs of wear; some legs may not be removable

Location: Farmington Woods, Cary, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Solid wooden table that has been used as a garage workbench. Great for DIY projects, tools, or a small workshop space if you don’t mind a well-used surface.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Cary tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.