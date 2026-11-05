🚧 Cary, NC Construction & Trades: Multiple Openings From $22+/hr

Cary’s building scene is busy, and a few solid hands-on roles are open right now. If you like working with tools, plans, or estimates, these are worth a look.

Employer: Blue Chip Maintenance

Blue Chip Maintenance Location: Cary / Raleigh, NC (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (1099)

Full-time, Part-time, Contract (1099) Pay: From $30.00 per hour

All-around contractor role doing plumbing, drywall, carpentry, flooring, painting, electrical, garage doors, and more. You set your hours with flexible 10–12 hour shifts, weekdays or weekends, and the company handles scheduling and admin so you can focus on the work.

Employer: Southern Garden, Inc. (commercial landscape company)

(commercial landscape company) Location: Cary, NC 27519 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.00 per hour

Support the estimating team with bid documents, plant shopping, plan checks, templates, quotes, and pre-bid meetings. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong with Excel/Word/Outlook, and have a valid NC driver’s license. Includes health insurance, PTO, holidays, retirement match, profit sharing, and referral program.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role reviewing multi-unit and light commercial plumbing plans and turning them into accurate cost estimates and proposals. Great if you know commercial plumbing systems, can read construction drawings, and like working with project teams, vendors, and contractors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.