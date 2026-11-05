🎓 Cary NC Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Childcare Roles

Cary’s a great spot right now if you love working with kids—early childhood centers and schools are hiring across age groups. Here are several solid options if you want to teach, support, or grow your education career locally.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Cary, NC

Type: On‑call, flexible hours (as‑needed)

On‑call, (as‑needed) Salary: Not listed

Step into Montessori classrooms serving children ages 0–6 when regular teachers are out. This is a good fit if you want flexible, part‑time style work and a way to get your foot in the door for future full‑time assistant roles, with Montessori training provided.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $38,000 – $40,000/year

Lead a mixed‑age preschool classroom (3–6) in a fully equipped Montessori environment. This role comes with sponsored Montessori diploma training, ongoing professional development, health benefits, PTO, and a 75% tuition discount for up to two children at any Guidepost school.

Employer: Wake County Public School System

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (standard WCPSS teacher scale)

Teach 4th grade in a structured public school setting, planning lessons, assessing students, and working closely with families and staff. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Education and to hold or qualify for a North Carolina Professional Educator’s License.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Part‑time, in‑person

Salary: $15.05 – $18.70/hour

Support infant and toddler classrooms while you grow your career with free CDA or college degree options. This role offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)) and is great if you want steady hours with young children and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same school or network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.