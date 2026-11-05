🚚 Cary, NC Supply Chain Hiring: Multiple Mid–Senior Roles Open

Cary’s supply chain scene is busy right now, especially in ag and chemicals. If you’ve got planning or procurement experience, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Verdesian Life Sciences

Verdesian Life Sciences Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the end-to-end demand and supply planning process, run the SIOP supply review, and build the Master Production Plan across multiple plants and contract manufacturers. This is a senior role where you’ll present to leadership, drive forecast accuracy, and be the ERP planning subject matter expert.

Also listed on Indeed with the same details: alternate posting

Employer: UPL Ltd

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Permanent full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with the Procurement Lead, NA to source raw and packaging materials, negotiate pricing and terms, and manage key suppliers for a global ag company. Good fit if you have 5+ years in production purchasing, strong SAP skills, and enjoy vendor negotiations and cost-saving projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Cary’s logistics and planning roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.