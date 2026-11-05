🏥 Cary, NC Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $700K

Cary’s healthcare scene is booming, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and remote pharma roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or clinical support, there’s a lot to pick from right now.

Employer: Duke University

Duke University Location: Cary, NC (Duke Health Cary campus)

(Duke Health Cary campus) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Lead imaging operations at Duke’s new Cary campus opening in Spring 2027. You’ll supervise staff, scheduling, equipment, and quality for a specific imaging area while still doing hands-on advanced imaging work.

Good fit if: You have 4+ years in an imaging modality plus ARRT/ARDMS/NMTCB certification and want a leadership role as a new hospital campus grows.

Employer: Athletico

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000–$100,000/year

Treat a wide mix of patients while working in a very education-focused PT environment. Athletico offers mentorship, residency options, and an AI documentation scribe so you can spend more time with patients.

Good fit if: You’re a licensed PT who wants strong CE support, mentorship, and outcome-based incentives.

Employer: Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers combined with Athletico Physical Therapy

Location: Cary, NC (27511)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000–$100,000/year

Another Athletico PT opening in Cary with the same rich benefits, CE allowance, AI scribe, and PTO package. Great if you want Athletico but prefer this specific clinic or zip code.

Good fit if: You’re a PT or new grad PT looking for clinical leadership paths and day-one medical benefits.

Employer: Cortica

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.08–$26.94/hour

Work 1:1 with kids using naturalistic, play-based ABA in homes and the community. Cortica pays for your training, BCAT exam, and fees, and offers flexible 2–5 day schedules plus Saturday hours if you want more work.

Good fit if: You have experience with kids, reliable transportation, and want to start a career in autism services with clear growth to BCBA or other roles.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: WakeMed

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient RN role focused on pulmonary and sleep patients. You’ll triage, educate, coordinate care, and support providers in a clinic setting, with no inpatient bedside load.

Good fit if: You’re an RN licensed in NC who likes daytime ambulatory work, patient education, and care coordination.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a local practice)

(for a local practice) Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $350,000+; potential up to ~$700,000/year

Join a well-established fertility practice offering full-spectrum REI care, tubal reversal training, and an onsite lab. Includes $40K sign-on, $10K relocation, and a 2-year partnership track.

Good fit if: You’re BE/BC in REI and want high earning potential plus mentorship and strong autonomy.

Employer: Inventive Health

Location: Cary, NC (in person)

Type: On-site (classification listed as Other)

(classification listed as Other) Salary: $15–$18/hour

Support pharmacists with prescription processing, IV compounding, and patient intake in hospital, community, or LTC settings. Role leans heavily on accuracy, regulations, and safe medication handling.

Good fit if: You have pharmacy tech experience and want to deepen skills in IV admixture and clinical workflows.

Employer: Lane & Associates Family Dentistry

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-office dental role where you’re the main contact for patients, handling treatment plans, insurance, scheduling, and payments. Perks include health, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, early Fridays, and fun sports tie-ins.

Good fit if: You have 1–2+ years in a dental front office and enjoy a busy, patient-facing admin job.

Employer: Triad Regional Medical Management

Location: Cary, NC 27513 (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year

Lead a clinical team with responsibility for staff supervision, scheduling, quality, compliance, and budget-conscious supply management. You’ll still jump in clinically when needed.

Good fit if: You’re an LPN or RN with 3+ years clinical experience and at least 2 years in leadership, ready to manage a whole clinic operation.

Employer: Aptino, Inc.

Location: Cary, NC 27513 (hybrid → remote)

Type: 6-month contract

Salary: Not listed

Start with 2 weeks on-site, then move fully remote handling adverse event and product complaint reports. You’ll review cases for accuracy, follow up with HCPs, and support audits and quality checks.

Good fit if: You have pharmacovigilance or pharmacy/clinical experience, strong Excel and documentation skills, and live within 60 miles of Cary.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—often there’s flexibility on schedule, setting, or experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.