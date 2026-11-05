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🏥 Cary, NC Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $700K
Cary’s healthcare scene is booming, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics and remote pharma roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or clinical support, there’s a lot to pick from right now.
Radiology Supervisor – Duke Health Cary
- Employer: Duke University
- Location: Cary, NC (Duke Health Cary campus)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Lead imaging operations at Duke’s new Cary campus opening in Spring 2027. You’ll supervise staff, scheduling, equipment, and quality for a specific imaging area while still doing hands-on advanced imaging work.
Good fit if: You have 4+ years in an imaging modality plus ARRT/ARDMS/NMTCB certification and want a leadership role as a new hospital campus grows.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Athletico
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,000–$100,000/year
Treat a wide mix of patients while working in a very education-focused PT environment. Athletico offers mentorship, residency options, and an AI documentation scribe so you can spend more time with patients.
Good fit if: You’re a licensed PT who wants strong CE support, mentorship, and outcome-based incentives.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers combined with Athletico Physical Therapy
- Location: Cary, NC (27511)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,000–$100,000/year
Another Athletico PT opening in Cary with the same rich benefits, CE allowance, AI scribe, and PTO package. Great if you want Athletico but prefer this specific clinic or zip code.
Good fit if: You’re a PT or new grad PT looking for clinical leadership paths and day-one medical benefits.
Entry Level Play-Based Behavior Therapist
- Employer: Cortica
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $20.08–$26.94/hour
Work 1:1 with kids using naturalistic, play-based ABA in homes and the community. Cortica pays for your training, BCAT exam, and fees, and offers flexible 2–5 day schedules plus Saturday hours if you want more work.
Good fit if: You have experience with kids, reliable transportation, and want to start a career in autism services with clear growth to BCBA or other roles.
Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting
Ambulatory Care Nurse – Pulmonary & Sleep Lab
- Employer: WakeMed
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient RN role focused on pulmonary and sleep patients. You’ll triage, educate, coordinate care, and support providers in a clinic setting, with no inpatient bedside load.
Good fit if: You’re an RN licensed in NC who likes daytime ambulatory work, patient education, and care coordination.
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility (REI) Physician
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a local practice)
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $350,000+; potential up to ~$700,000/year
Join a well-established fertility practice offering full-spectrum REI care, tubal reversal training, and an onsite lab. Includes $40K sign-on, $10K relocation, and a 2-year partnership track.
Good fit if: You’re BE/BC in REI and want high earning potential plus mentorship and strong autonomy.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Inventive Health
- Location: Cary, NC (in person)
- Type: On-site (classification listed as Other)
- Salary: $15–$18/hour
Support pharmacists with prescription processing, IV compounding, and patient intake in hospital, community, or LTC settings. Role leans heavily on accuracy, regulations, and safe medication handling.
Good fit if: You have pharmacy tech experience and want to deepen skills in IV admixture and clinical workflows.
Treatment Coordinator (Dental)
- Employer: Lane & Associates Family Dentistry
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-office dental role where you’re the main contact for patients, handling treatment plans, insurance, scheduling, and payments. Perks include health, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, early Fridays, and fun sports tie-ins.
Good fit if: You have 1–2+ years in a dental front office and enjoy a busy, patient-facing admin job.
Clinical Nurse Manager
- Employer: Triad Regional Medical Management
- Location: Cary, NC 27513 (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year
Lead a clinical team with responsibility for staff supervision, scheduling, quality, compliance, and budget-conscious supply management. You’ll still jump in clinically when needed.
Good fit if: You’re an LPN or RN with 3+ years clinical experience and at least 2 years in leadership, ready to manage a whole clinic operation.
Pharmacovigilance Coordinator (AE & Product Complaint Reporting)
- Employer: Aptino, Inc.
- Location: Cary, NC 27513 (hybrid → remote)
- Type: 6-month contract
- Salary: Not listed
Start with 2 weeks on-site, then move fully remote handling adverse event and product complaint reports. You’ll review cases for accuracy, follow up with HCPs, and support audits and quality checks.
Good fit if: You have pharmacovigilance or pharmacy/clinical experience, strong Excel and documentation skills, and live within 60 miles of Cary.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—often there’s flexibility on schedule, setting, or experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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