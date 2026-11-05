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👔 Several Executive & Management Roles Hiring Now in Cary, NC
Cary’s leadership job market is busy right now, with openings from banking to AI. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to move up.
Vice President, Data Analytics & AI
Employer: SAS
Location: Cary, NC (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead SAS’s global Data, Analytics & AI organization and set the enterprise strategy for data, AI platforms, governance, and adoption. This is a high-impact executive role working closely with the C‑suite, overseeing global teams, and backed by world-class benefits (medical, 401(k), tuition help, generous time off, and more).
Branch Manager
Employer: F.N.B. Corporation
Location: 1155 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27511
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run the sales and operations of a busy retail bank branch, leading the team, growing new customer relationships, and making sure the branch hits its goals. Good fit if you have 3+ years of related experience, strong people skills, and want a visible leadership role in the local community.
Project Manager of Special Projects
Employer: Bobbitt Construction (The Bobbitt Group)
Location: Cary, NC (office + job sites in the Carolinas)
Type: Full-time (traditional schedule, some travel)
Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Oversee fast-track commercial and industrial projects from preconstruction through close-out for a 100% employee-owned contractor. You’ll coordinate trades, manage budgets and schedules, and work directly with owners and architects, with perks like bonus potential, ESOP + 401(k), flexible PTO, and strong health benefits.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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