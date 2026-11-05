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🤝 Cary, NC Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Cary and the Triangle are busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping people and want steady, in-person work, these local roles are worth a look.
Resident Engagement Coordinator – Senior Living
- Employer: Brookdale
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)
- Salary: Not listed
Plan activities, outings, and events that keep senior residents active and connected. This role is great if you enjoy organizing calendars, building relationships, and don’t mind being on your feet and occasionally driving residents.
Direct Support Professional (Day Program – Cary)
- Employer: Living With Autism, INC
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9am–3pm (day shift)
- Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour
Support adults with autism in a day program setting with daily routines, recreation, and community outings. Good fit if you have at least a high school diploma, a driver’s license, reliable transportation, and enjoy helping people build skills and independence.
Direct Support Professional (Raleigh & North Raleigh)
- Employer: Living With Autism, INC
- Location: Raleigh / North Raleigh, NC (serving Cary area)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Schedule: Weekday daytime shifts; specific schedules vary by opening
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour
Work with individuals with autism and developmental disabilities in day programs and periodic services, including community outings and personal support. Ideal if you’re patient, have at least 2 years’ experience with this population, and want weekday hours plus basic health, dental, and vision benefits.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Links ABA Therapy / Heartlinks ABA
- Location: Cary, NC
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (Hybrid/In-home)
- Salary: Top pay mentioned, exact amount not listed
Provide ABA services to children with autism in homes and the community, with support from an experienced clinical director. This role offers flexible scheduling, PTO/sick time based on hours, free CEUs, and growth opportunities for BCBAs who want a mix of clinical work and leadership.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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