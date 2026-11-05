🤝 Cary, NC Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Cary and the Triangle are busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping people and want steady, in-person work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Brookdale

Brookdale Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)

Salary: Not listed

Plan activities, outings, and events that keep senior residents active and connected. This role is great if you enjoy organizing calendars, building relationships, and don’t mind being on your feet and occasionally driving residents.

Employer: Living With Autism, INC

Living With Autism, INC Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9am–3pm (day shift)

(day shift) Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour

Support adults with autism in a day program setting with daily routines, recreation, and community outings. Good fit if you have at least a high school diploma, a driver’s license, reliable transportation, and enjoy helping people build skills and independence.

Employer: Living With Autism, INC

Living With Autism, INC Location: Raleigh / North Raleigh, NC (serving Cary area)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Schedule: Weekday daytime shifts; specific schedules vary by opening

Weekday daytime shifts; specific schedules vary by opening Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Work with individuals with autism and developmental disabilities in day programs and periodic services, including community outings and personal support. Ideal if you’re patient, have at least 2 years’ experience with this population, and want weekday hours plus basic health, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Links ABA Therapy / Heartlinks ABA

Links ABA Therapy / Heartlinks ABA Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time (Hybrid/In-home)

Salary: Top pay mentioned, exact amount not listed

Provide ABA services to children with autism in homes and the community, with support from an experienced clinical director. This role offers flexible scheduling, PTO/sick time based on hours, free CEUs, and growth opportunities for BCBAs who want a mix of clinical work and leadership.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.