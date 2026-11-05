🔧 Multiple Cary Building & Grounds Jobs Paying Up to $25/hr

Cary’s outdoor and property care scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and being outside, there are several solid full-time options open.

Employer: Carolina Sweepers

Carolina Sweepers Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour (DOE)

Highlights: Evening schedule (Mon–Fri, 5:30 p.m.–until), company vehicle, and a mix of pressure washing and general maintenance work. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, Simple IRA with 3% match, paid vacation, holiday pay, and tenure bonuses. Must be able to lift 100 lbs, work on ladders/roofs, and have a valid driver’s license with clean record.

Employer: Landscape Solutions CMD LLC

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Highlights: Daytime hours (Mon–Fri, ~6:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m., 40–45 hrs/week, plus 1–2 Sat/month in peak season). Hands-on outdoor work: mowing, edging, trimming, mulching, and cleanups while driving a truck with a landscape trailer. Includes paid vacation, sick leave, 9 holidays, retirement plan, and advancement opportunities. Requires valid driver’s license, clean record, and truck/trailer experience.

Employer: Southern Garden, Inc.

Location: Cary, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Highlights: Permanent (not seasonal) role with a commercial landscape company doing planting, sod prep, mulching, and general install work. Needs valid NC driver’s license, good record, 2+ years trailer experience, and ability to drive a manual transmission truck. Offers health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan, employee discount, and referral program.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.