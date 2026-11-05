🏗️ Cary, NC Engineering Roles: Multiple Openings in Growing Firms

Cary’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy and infrastructure. If you’re in civil, power, or environmental design, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder Location: Cary/Raleigh, NC (office listed as Raleigh)

(office listed as Raleigh) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re just starting out with a BS in civil, mining, or construction engineering (0–2 years’ experience). You’ll work under senior engineers using Civil 3D on mining, industrial, and land development projects, with strong training, benefits, and clear paths for career development and mentoring.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Cary, NC (hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 remote )

(hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,298 – $99,644 + benefits and potential bonus

Mid-level role for someone with 2+ years in electric utility distribution. You’ll lead project teams designing overhead and underground lines (4–38 kV), do field work as needed, and use tools like AutoCAD, ArcGIS, and PoleForeman. Strong benefits, relocation help, and a focus on work–life balance.

Employer: ARM Group LLC

Location: Cary, NC (or Ashland, VA)

(or Ashland, VA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you’re a PE with 5+ years in land development who wants to focus on solar, wind, and other renewable projects. You’ll manage design and permitting (stormwater, erosion & sediment control, NPDES), lead multi-discipline teams, handle budgets, and present at public meetings. Strong PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and tuition support.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.