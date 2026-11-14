🏛️ The City of Carver will hold a City Council Work Session on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:30 PM at Carver City Hall, 316 Broadway, Carver, MN 55315. Mayor Courtney Johnson and Council Members Kristy Conrade, Kayla Pascoe, Erik Perschmann, and Laurie Sayre are listed to attend.

The meeting will start with a welcome for two new firefighters: Mike Strand and Jennifer Payne.

Next, City Engineer Aaron Schmidt will walk the Council through two road projects:

Highway 11/40 Improvement Project – Landscape Plan Concept

Highway 11/44 Improvement Project – Overview, including roundabout landscaping

Finance Director Lynn Tschudi will then lead a 2027 Budget Review & Discussion and a Long-Term Financial Plan: Storm Water Fund Review.

The agenda also includes a City Manager’s Report and City Council Requests, followed by adjournment.

You can attend in person or watch live on YouTube.com/@cityofcarver. This is a Work Session, which means:

It is for information and discussion only

No votes or official actions are taken

are taken No public comment is taken during the Work Session

If you want to speak to the Council, you may do so at the Regular Meeting at 7:00 p.m. under “Community Comment.” Under Minn. Stat. 13D.02, some Council members may join via interactive technology.