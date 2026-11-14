Carver’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options both for bedside nurses and dentists who like mission-driven work. If you’re in healthcare and based on the South Shore, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health) Location: Carver, MA (travel for weekend events across the U.S.)

(travel for weekend events across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide exams and treatment for military reserve and National Guard service members during deployment readiness weekend events. All supplies and equipment are provided, and you’ll use your dental license to support soldiers’ health and readiness.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

(a Humana company) Location: Carver, MA (service areas include Plymouth/Carver or Sandwich )

(service areas include ) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Pay per visit: $54.00 – $75.00

Estimated annual base pay: $84,900 – $116,800

One-on-one nursing in patients’ homes, helping them regain independence after illness, surgery, or with chronic conditions. You’ll manage care plans, perform skilled nursing (wound care, meds, assessments), and work with a full home health team, with strong benefits through Humana.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or nearby openings listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.