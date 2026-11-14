📅 Carver winter sports: key dates, steps, and contacts

The 2026 Winter Meet the Coaches Night is on Monday, November 23, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. in the Carver Middle High School Auditorium. Student-athletes and parents/guardians registered for a winter sport are strongly encouraged to attend.

At the meeting, the athletic director will review policies, then families will break out into team meetings with coaches to go over rules, schedules, and expectations.

If your student plans to play a winter sport:

Register online via the Sports Registration tab at www.carver.org/athletics (FamilyID) by Monday, November 23 .

via the at (FamilyID) by . Make sure a physical from the last 13 months is on file. Submit to High School Nurse’s Office or email to Athletic Director Kelsey Kincade at kincadek@carver.org .

is on file. Submit to or email to . Have a current IMPACT test (good for 2 years) on file.

(good for 2 years) on file. Return/pay for any missing uniforms and clear any outstanding fall 2026 user fees .

and clear any . Pay winter user fees (checks payable to Carver Athletics, sent to the High School Main Office) or arrange payment before the first competition.

Impact testing will be offered Monday 11/23 and Tuesday 11/24. Watch for an email from Athletic Trainer Paul Andrade if your student needs testing.

Grades 8–12 may play HS sports; grade 7 may be added only if needed.

Questions? Call (508) 866-6136 or email kincadek@carver.org.

Note: Students cannot try out unless all steps are completed.