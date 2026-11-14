Minnesota State Senator Julia Coleman (R-Waconia) has been named as an assistant leader of the Senate Republican Caucus following her re-election to represent District 48 in the Minnesota Senate.

State Sen. Julia Coleman

“I’m honored to continue serving as Senate Republican assistant leader,” said Sen. Coleman. “I’m excited to help shape the future of the party around the principles that work for Minnesota families: fiscal responsibility so families keep more of what they earn, free markets that create opportunity, strong schools focused on skills and results, and limited government that trusts individuals and local communities more than distant bureaucracies. There will be real opportunities this session to work across the aisle on practical solutions, but Senate Republicans will also stand firm for taxpayers and a government that lives within its means. I’m ready to lead our party forward with those fundamentals.”

This will be Sen. Coleman’s third term as a state senator and her third consecutive two-year term in Republican leadership.

The Republican caucus also announced Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (Fergus Falls) as leader, along with Sens. Karin Housley (Stillwater), Jeremy Munson (Lake Crystal) and John Jasinski (Faribault) as assistant leaders. Two additional assistant leaders will be announced later.

The 2027 legislative session begins on Jan. 12, 2027.