by Hunter Panning

Sona Schneck

One thing we often forget about policing is that behind every uniform, radio call, report and late-night shift is a real person. A parent. A coach. A mentor. A musician. A veteran. A problem solver. Someone who laughs, smiles, struggles, serves and cares deeply about this community.

The Heartbeats of CPD is dedicated to introducing you to the people behind our patch, both sworn officers and the non-sworn staff who help keep our department and city moving every day. Our hope is simple: to help our community feel connected to the humans that serve and protect them.

This is the third installment of “The Heartbeats of CPD.” When most people think of a police department, they think of lights and sirens on squad cars, uniforms and emergency calls. What they don’t see is the work that happens before, during and after those calls to keep the whole operation moving.

At the Chaska Police Department, a lot of that work falls to our records division, led by office manager Sona Schneck. This week is National Law Enforcement Records and Support Personnel Appreciation Week, and we wanted to use it to introduce the community to a group most residents have probably never met, but whose work touches nearly everything we do.

Schneck joined the Chaska Police Department in 2005 and has spent the 21 years since helping keep it running. Today she leads the staff responsible for our records division. Ask her about her own role, though, and she will steer the conversation to her team.

Schneck and her staff are among the department’s non-sworn professionals, meaning they don’t carry a badge or work patrol. On any given day the division is coordinating records, handling communications and processing reports, while Schneck also supports budgeting, purchasing, and technology and equipment needs. Together they are often the link between officers, staff and the public, making sure information gets where it needs to go and problems get solved quickly.

“Non-sworn staff play a much bigger role than most people realize,” Schneck said. “We’re the ones making sure the department runs smoothly behind the scenes so officers can stay focused on serving the community.”

It’s a role she chose on purpose.

“Even without wearing a badge, I knew I could support public safety by helping the department stay organized, responsive, and efficient,” she said. “I like being part of a team that makes a real difference.”

Schneck said one thing that surprises people is how much trust is placed in non-sworn staff. Support staff work with sensitive information every day and are responsible for many of the details that keep a department organized and compliant.

“People often think everything is about patrol and emergency calls, but there is an incredible amount of administrative, technical, and logistical work that keeps the whole department functioning,” she said. “We may not be in the spotlight, but the work we do is essential to supporting the officers and serving the community.”

One of the best examples is what happens after an officer finishes an investigation. A police report is only the start of a case. Before anyone can be charged with a crime, the complete case file has to get to the prosecutor who makes that decision, which for many of our cases is the Carver County Attorney’s Office. The records division is the group that makes sure that happens. They see to it that the reports, statements, video and other evidence in a case are complete, accurate and delivered to the right office on time. When something is missing or late, a case can stall. It is detailed work that most people never think about, but it is the link between what officers do on the street and what happens in a courtroom.

“We’re the ones connecting information, helping things move quickly and efficiently, and making sure nothing falls through the cracks,” Schneck said. “Our work may be quieter, but it’s essential.”

That support matters most when things get busy. During high-stress or complicated incidents, the records team takes on the administrative and logistical pieces so officers can keep their attention on what’s in front of them. Just as important, Schneck said, is staying calm and dependable so the rest of the department’s work continues without interruption.

As the division’s leader, Schneck said her focus is on the people around her.

“I want people to know they can stop by my desk anytime, whether they need help with a task, or just someone to talk to,” she said. “My goal is to contribute to a workplace where teamwork comes naturally, and everyone feels valued for the role they play.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Schneck didn’t hesitate. It’s the people, both the team she works with and the community they serve. “It’s a privilege to work in a community where the relationships are strong and the appreciation goes both ways,” she said.

Her message to Chaska residents is simple. The people working behind the scenes care about the community’s safety and well-being just as much as the officers they see out in the field.

“We are dedicated, compassionate, and committed to the same mission of helping people,” Schneck said. “We’re here because we truly want to support our officers and serve this community in the best way we can.”

To our entire records division, and to the support staff in police departments everywhere: thank you. We couldn’t do this job without you.