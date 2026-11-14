Carthage’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to long‑term care. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.

Employer: CareATC

CareATC Location: Carthage, TN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM ; Tue/Thu 10:00 AM–7:00 PM

Mon/Wed/Fri ; Tue/Thu Salary: Not listed

Clinic role with no nights, weekends, or walk-ins, caring for patients ages 2+. Focus on prevention and long‑term wellness, with more time per patient, CEU reimbursement, malpractice and tail coverage, and benefits starting day 31.

Employer: ClearView Healthcare Management (Smith County Health and Rehab)

(Smith County Health and Rehab) Location: Carthage, TN

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned; day & night shifts)

(full-time also mentioned; day & night shifts) Salary: Not listed; $6,000 sign-on bonus for full-time

Work in a 128-bed rehab and long‑term care facility in the Cumberland River Valley. Offers tuition reimbursement, DailyPay, quarterly raises, shift differentials, referral bonus, and a team that highlights growth, support, and a family feel.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.