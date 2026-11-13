Smith County Humane, TN is asking for help to pay for surgery for Harley, a small female terrier mix, after testing did not show if her mammary mass is cancer, and they chose to remove it to be safe. Residents can donate toward Harley’s surgery through:

PayPal: @smithcountyhumane

Venmo: @SmithCountyTNHumane

Mail: PO Box 74, Carthage, TN 37030

Online: smithcountytnhumane.com/donate

Cash App: $smithcountytnhumane

More information: https://smithcountytnhumane.com/donate

This content is adapted from materials provided by Smith County Humane, TN