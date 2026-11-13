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Carthage
Donations requested for Harley’s surgery
4 days ago
Smith County Humane, TN is asking for help to pay for surgery for Harley, a small female terrier mix, after testing did not show if her mammary mass is cancer, and they chose to remove it to be safe. Residents can donate toward Harley’s surgery through:
- PayPal: @smithcountyhumane
- Venmo: @SmithCountyTNHumane
- Mail: PO Box 74, Carthage, TN 37030
- Online: smithcountytnhumane.com/donate
- Cash App: $smithcountytnhumane
More information: https://smithcountytnhumane.com/donate
This content is adapted from materials provided by Smith County Humane, TN
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