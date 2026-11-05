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Youth wrestling night at Union Pines High Nov. 11

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJuWH_1GobZOFk00

North Carolina Wrestling Factory (NCWF) will hold a Youth Night on Wednesday, November 11 at Union Pines High School, featuring K–8th grade wrestlers before the Union Pines vs. Pine Forest match. Scrimmage matches start at 5:00 p.m., followed by Union Pines vs. Pine Forest at 6:00 p.m.; families are encouraged to wear Union Pines or Factory gear.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Carolina Wrestling Factory - NCWF.

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