Youth wrestling night at Union Pines High Nov. 11

North Carolina Wrestling Factory (NCWF) will hold a Youth Night on Wednesday, November 11 at Union Pines High School, featuring K–8th grade wrestlers before the Union Pines vs. Pine Forest match. Scrimmage matches start at 5:00 p.m., followed by Union Pines vs. Pine Forest at 6:00 p.m.; families are encouraged to wear Union Pines or Factory gear.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Carolina Wrestling Factory - NCWF.